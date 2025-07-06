Left Menu

Bihar's Battle for Democracy: Voter Rights at Stake

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of undermining voter rights in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He claims the BJP's tactics target marginalized communities and asserts that Bihar's citizens will retaliate against this threat to democracy and the Constitution.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, alleging a conspiracy to strip Bihari citizens of their voter rights via the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kharge claims that the BJP, with alleged backing from the Election Commission, aims to disenfranchise marginalized communities. He asserts that the party's strategy is to undermine democracy in Bihar, with the upcoming Assembly elections serving as a critical platform for voters to express their dissent.

He argues that the new form requirement under SIR could deter participation, but adds that mounting public pressure forced the EC to ease the documentation prerequisites. Kharge insists that Bihar, recognized as the birthplace of democracy, will not remain silent in the face of these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

