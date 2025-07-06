Language Tensions Ignite in Maharashtra: Political Leaders Clash Over Marathi vs. Hindi

Maharashtra is gripped by rising tensions as language-based violence escalates, drawing criticism from BJP leader Ashish Shelar. The minister likened the attacks on Hindi speakers to the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing some leaders of tacit approval.

The row ignited by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists' attack on a sweet shop owner for not using Marathi has created a political flashpoint ahead of civic polls. The episode intensifies after acts of vandalism in Mumbai by MNS workers.

The controversy followed a Government Resolution making Hindi compulsory in schools, which was later withdrawn due to backlash. This issue catalyzed a rare reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at a rally, where the debate over Marathi identity continues to shape political strategies.

