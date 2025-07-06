Language Tensions Ignite in Maharashtra: Political Leaders Clash Over Marathi vs. Hindi
Maharashtra faces a tense political climate as violence against Hindi-speaking individuals escalates, with BJP leader Ashish Shelar condemning the actions and drawing parallels to past terror attacks. A Government Resolution ignited controversy over language learning in schools, leading to a unification of the Thackeray cousins amidst upcoming civic polls.
Maharashtra is gripped by rising tensions as language-based violence escalates, drawing criticism from BJP leader Ashish Shelar. The minister likened the attacks on Hindi speakers to the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing some leaders of tacit approval.
The row ignited by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists' attack on a sweet shop owner for not using Marathi has created a political flashpoint ahead of civic polls. The episode intensifies after acts of vandalism in Mumbai by MNS workers.
The controversy followed a Government Resolution making Hindi compulsory in schools, which was later withdrawn due to backlash. This issue catalyzed a rare reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at a rally, where the debate over Marathi identity continues to shape political strategies.
