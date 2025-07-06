Left Menu

Language Tensions Ignite in Maharashtra: Political Leaders Clash Over Marathi vs. Hindi

Maharashtra faces a tense political climate as violence against Hindi-speaking individuals escalates, with BJP leader Ashish Shelar condemning the actions and drawing parallels to past terror attacks. A Government Resolution ignited controversy over language learning in schools, leading to a unification of the Thackeray cousins amidst upcoming civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:20 IST
Language Tensions Ignite in Maharashtra: Political Leaders Clash Over Marathi vs. Hindi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is gripped by rising tensions as language-based violence escalates, drawing criticism from BJP leader Ashish Shelar. The minister likened the attacks on Hindi speakers to the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing some leaders of tacit approval.

The row ignited by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists' attack on a sweet shop owner for not using Marathi has created a political flashpoint ahead of civic polls. The episode intensifies after acts of vandalism in Mumbai by MNS workers.

The controversy followed a Government Resolution making Hindi compulsory in schools, which was later withdrawn due to backlash. This issue catalyzed a rare reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray at a rally, where the debate over Marathi identity continues to shape political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025