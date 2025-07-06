Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Champions Domicile Policy Amid Bihar Election Campaign

Union minister Chirag Paswan announced his candidacy for Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, advocating for a domicile policy in government jobs. Addressing a rally in Saran, he pledged a 'Bihar first' and 'Bihari first' approach, challenging opposition parties and promising to fulfill his late father's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:21 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Chirag Paswan has officially announced his candidacy for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, setting the stage for a significant contest. Addressing a rally in Saran, Paswan made an emphatic statement about his intentions, drawing applause from the crowd.

The minister, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), declared his support for a domicile policy in government jobs in Bihar. This stance positions him as a distinct voice within the NDA, which has not rallied behind the policy to this extent. Paswan emphasized the policy's importance for job seekers, particularly the youth of Bihar.

Paswan's announcement challenges the opposition, particularly Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan, which has promised a '100 per cent domicile' policy if elected. With criticism aimed at the opposition's past governance, Paswan asserted his commitment to a prosperous future for Bihar, invoking his father's legacy in his pledge to prioritize the state's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

