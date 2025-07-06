Left Menu

Jennifer Simons: Suriname's First Female President Poised to Lead Amid Oil Boom

Jennifer Simons has become Suriname's first female president following her country's recent parliamentary elections. Supported by a coalition, her leadership comes as Suriname anticipates significant economic growth due to offshore oil developments. Simons has committed to focusing on youth and equitable wealth distribution, while promising a responsible leadership style.

Updated: 06-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:13 IST
In a historic move, Jennifer Simons has been endorsed as Suriname's first female president by the nation's parliament. Previously serving as the parliamentary speaker, Simons is set to lead the country into a predicted oil boom period. Her election comes after a coalition deal following closely contested national elections.

With her background rooted in the opposition National Democratic Party, Simons secured the presidency with 18 seats against current President Chan Santokhi's 17. Suriname's indirect presidential election process requires a candidate to secure a two-thirds majority vote from the National Assembly.

As Suriname, a former Dutch colony, anticipates increased revenue from its first major offshore energy development, Jennifer Simons is focusing on equitable wealth distribution and youth opportunities. Her inauguration is set for July 16. The nation also acknowledges its potential to compete with neighboring Guyana's booming economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

