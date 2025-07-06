Left Menu

Stone Pelting at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Controversy

A BJP leader's house in Madhya Pradesh was attacked following allegations of molestation. Puran Arya, the accused, claimed the attack was retaliatory. The mob, reportedly led by the woman's husband, injured Arya's son and damaged property. Police are investigating the case, and Arya seeks an impartial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:58 IST
Stone Pelting at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Controversy
Arya
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant escalation of tensions, a BJP leader's residence was assaulted by an enraged mob in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. The clash followed allegations of molestation against Puran Arya, the Scheduled Caste Morcha district president, leading to windows being shattered and an SUV being damaged.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday night, was reportedly spearheaded by the woman's husband alongside several associates, leaving Arya's son injured. Law enforcement responded by registering a case against 11 individuals and deploying patrols to maintain order, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajeev Gupta.

Amidst the chaos, Arya refutes the claims, asserting his presence in Kota for treatment at the time of the alleged incident. Moreover, he has approached authorities for an unbiased inquiry, deeming the assault as retribution for his pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025