Stone Pelting at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Controversy

In a significant escalation of tensions, a BJP leader's residence was assaulted by an enraged mob in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. The clash followed allegations of molestation against Puran Arya, the Scheduled Caste Morcha district president, leading to windows being shattered and an SUV being damaged.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday night, was reportedly spearheaded by the woman's husband alongside several associates, leaving Arya's son injured. Law enforcement responded by registering a case against 11 individuals and deploying patrols to maintain order, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajeev Gupta.

Amidst the chaos, Arya refutes the claims, asserting his presence in Kota for treatment at the time of the alleged incident. Moreover, he has approached authorities for an unbiased inquiry, deeming the assault as retribution for his pursuit of justice.

