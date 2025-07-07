Suriname Welcomes First Female President Amid Economic Turmoil

In a historic move, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons has been elected as the first female president of Suriname, bringing a fresh chapter to the country's political landscape.

Assuming office on July 16, Geerlings-Simons inherits a nation facing tumultuous times, with the potential influx of wealth from offshore oil looming alongside significant financial hurdles. Her unopposed election followed a coalition formed to oust the previous leadership, aiming to secure the nation's fiscal future.

Despite macroeconomic successes under former President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, his tenure was marred by corruption scandals and measures that sparked public unrest. Now, Geerlings-Simons and her deputy, Gregory Rusland, emphasize fiscal stabilization and revenue enhancement as they navigate the pressures of impending debt repayments of $400 million annually, all while readying the nation for a new economic era driven by oil discovery.

