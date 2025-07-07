Left Menu

Suriname Welcomes First Female President Amid Economic Turmoil

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons becomes Suriname's first female president after being elected by parliament. Her presidency marks a new era as the country anticipates oil-driven wealth but grapples with economic challenges. Geerlings-Simons plans to stabilize finances and increase state revenue. Suriname's debt and past austerity measures pose significant challenges ahead.

In a historic move, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons has been elected as the first female president of Suriname, bringing a fresh chapter to the country's political landscape.

Assuming office on July 16, Geerlings-Simons inherits a nation facing tumultuous times, with the potential influx of wealth from offshore oil looming alongside significant financial hurdles. Her unopposed election followed a coalition formed to oust the previous leadership, aiming to secure the nation's fiscal future.

Despite macroeconomic successes under former President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, his tenure was marred by corruption scandals and measures that sparked public unrest. Now, Geerlings-Simons and her deputy, Gregory Rusland, emphasize fiscal stabilization and revenue enhancement as they navigate the pressures of impending debt repayments of $400 million annually, all while readying the nation for a new economic era driven by oil discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

