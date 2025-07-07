Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Seek Ceasefire Amid Regional Peace Ambitions

Israeli PM Netanyahu and US President Trump aim to end the Gaza conflict during their meeting, following joint actions against Iran. Despite recent success, challenges remain in securing a long-term ceasefire with Hamas. Their discussions may influence broader Middle East peace, including potential Saudi-Israeli normalization.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump may celebrate recent joint military achievements against Iran in their upcoming meeting. However, overshadowing this triumph is Israel's ongoing 21-month conflict with Hamas in Gaza and uncertainty over Trump's efforts to end it.

Trump, eager to solidify his peacemaker image, has urged the ceasefire with Gaza to conclude peacefully. Netanyahu has expressed optimism regarding a conditional ceasefire agreement, but details remain uncertain as Trump downplays the likelihood of an imminent resolution.

Beyond their immediate focus, both leaders will explore normalized relations within the Middle East, especially involving Saudi Arabia. Trump's broader vision includes regional stability through the Abraham Accords, but Gaza's conflict remains a significant hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

