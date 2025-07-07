Turkish Opposition Leader Faces Legal Battle Amid Government Critique

An investigation has been initiated by a Turkish prosecutor into Ozgur Ozel, the main opposition leader, after his critical remarks about the government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This development follows his outspoken condemnation of the administration, stirring significant political tension.

The prosecutor from Ankara is scrutinizing Ozel's comments from Saturday, focusing on potential charges like insulting the president, inciting crime, and threatening public officials. This scrutiny highlights the rift between the government and the Republic People's Party (CHP).

In his controversial speech, Ozel criticized the government's intensified measures against opposition-run municipalities. This follows the recent detention of three more mayors accused of corruption, further escalating the political discord in Turkey.

