Edappadi K Palaniswami Kicks Off 'Let’s Protect the People' Campaign in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami began his state-wide campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. He pledged to expand the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project to aid farmers, emphasizing the party's commitment to a farmers' friendly government.
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, has officially launched his campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, starting from Mettupalayam.
Palaniswami, who is taking on a comprehensive tour across all 234 Assembly constituencies, promised the expansion of the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project, asserting that it would greatly benefit farmers statewide.
During an interaction with farmers and weavers in Thekkampatti, he reiterated the party's dedication to establishing a government that would prioritize farmers' needs. The campaign, titled 'Let's protect the people, Let's redeem Tamil Nadu,' began with prayers at the Vana Bhadrakali Amman temple.
