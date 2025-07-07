Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as China Protests India's Greetings to Dalai Lama

China lodged a protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, citing concerns about Tibet-related issues. Beijing urged India to recognize the sensitivity of the matter and accused the Dalai Lama of engaging in anti-China separatist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:36 IST
  • China

China has expressed discontent with India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The official protest underscores Beijing's ongoing sensitivity regarding Tibet-related matters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated China's stance on the issue, emphasizing the separatist nature of the Dalai Lama's activities and India's obligation to honor its commitments. Modi's message of compassion was seen as meddling in China's internal affairs.

The controversy has drawn attention to the longstanding tensions between the two nations over Tibet, with China urging India to heed its warnings to prevent further diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

