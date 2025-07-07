Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump's 'Most Productive' Call Sparks Ambassador Rumor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reportedly discussed the possible replacement of the current U.S. ambassador, Oksana Markarova, during a phone call with President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy described the conversation as highly productive, touching on various important topics, though the White House has not confirmed the report.

Updated: 07-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:57 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump's 'Most Productive' Call Sparks Ambassador Rumor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rumored to have broached the topic of replacing the U.S. ambassador, Oksana Markarova, during a phone call with President Donald Trump. This discussion was reported by Bloomberg News on Monday, quoting a source familiar with the conversation.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy praised his conversation with Trump as the best and most productive he has experienced, acknowledging discussions of several key issues. The exact details of these discussions, however, remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the White House has not issued a statement regarding this report, and Reuters has been unable to independently verify Bloomberg's claims as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

