Zelenskiy and Trump's 'Most Productive' Call Sparks Ambassador Rumor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is rumored to have broached the topic of replacing the U.S. ambassador, Oksana Markarova, during a phone call with President Donald Trump. This discussion was reported by Bloomberg News on Monday, quoting a source familiar with the conversation.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy praised his conversation with Trump as the best and most productive he has experienced, acknowledging discussions of several key issues. The exact details of these discussions, however, remain undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the White House has not issued a statement regarding this report, and Reuters has been unable to independently verify Bloomberg's claims as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)