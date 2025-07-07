U.N. Human Rights Council's Crucial Vote for LGBT Rights

In a pivotal move, the U.N. Human Rights Council has voted to extend the mandate of its LGBT rights expert, a decision embraced by advocates amid the United States' absence due to its current rollback on similar protections.

South African scholar Graeme Reid will continue his work for another three years, focusing on documenting abuses and engaging in dialogues with nations to enhance protections. The mandate renewal garnered 29 votes in support, 15 against, and three abstentions, with notable backing from Chile, Germany, Kenya, and South Africa.

This development arrives amidst pushback from several African nations and Qatar. The United States, which was a prior proponent during the Biden administration, has withdrawn support under President Donald Trump's directives, raising concerns among civil rights advocates.