EU and US in Talks to Secure Trade Deal and Avoid Tariffs
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had a productive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on securing a trade agreement with the U.S. to avoid tariffs. The EU aims for a deal by July 9, as impending tariffs could take effect on August 1 without progress.
In a concerted effort to avert economic strain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen engaged in a meaningful discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, seeking a trade agreement with Washington. Both leaders aim to forestall the imposition of punitive tariffs.
A European Commission spokesperson emphasized the EU's commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial trade deal by July 9, stating that neither side wants a lose-lose outcome caused by tariffs. The EU is determined to foster a win-win situation that prevents economic pain.
The urgency stems from the U.S. administration's announcement that letters are poised to be sent to trading partners without a deal by July 9, indicating that higher tariffs would commence on August 1 if no progress is made.
