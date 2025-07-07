EU and US in Talks to Secure Trade Deal and Avoid Tariffs

In a concerted effort to avert economic strain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen engaged in a meaningful discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend, seeking a trade agreement with Washington. Both leaders aim to forestall the imposition of punitive tariffs.

A European Commission spokesperson emphasized the EU's commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial trade deal by July 9, stating that neither side wants a lose-lose outcome caused by tariffs. The EU is determined to foster a win-win situation that prevents economic pain.

The urgency stems from the U.S. administration's announcement that letters are poised to be sent to trading partners without a deal by July 9, indicating that higher tariffs would commence on August 1 if no progress is made.