Kharge's Outcry Against BJP: A Call to Protect Land and Rights

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP for failing pre-poll promises and accused the party of misusing central agencies against opponents. During a Raipur rally, Kharge highlighted perceived intimidation tactics and warned about industrialists exploiting Chhattisgarh resources. He called for unity to protect land, water, and forests against BJP actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:35 IST
Kharge's Outcry Against BJP: A Call to Protect Land and Rights
In an ardent address during a rally in Raipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling BJP of forsaking pre-election promises and using central agencies like the ED and I-T department to intimidate opponents. Kharge emphasized the need for unity to safeguard land, water, and forests from alleged misdeeds of the ruling party.

Kharge did not shy away from criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the BJP leader prioritized foreign visits over addressing domestic issues such as the ethnic turmoil in Manipur. He further claimed that industrialists, supported by the Modi administration, are exploiting resources at the expense of the local Chhattisgarh population.

The veteran Congress leader raised concerns over the repeated visits of BJP leaders like Amit Shah to Chhattisgarh, suggesting a deeper agenda to favor industrial interests over state welfare. He urged citizens to unite in opposing these practices, stating that such unity is vital for protecting indigenous rights and ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

