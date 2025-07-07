CPI Condemns BJP's Kerala Espionage Claims

The Communist Party of India (CPI) issued a strong condemnation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, rejecting claims that the Kerala government had invited YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on espionage charges, to promote state tourism.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar criticized the BJP's attempts to associate Kerala with Malhotra's activities, labeling it a distraction from the central government's own national security shortcomings. He argued the federal jurisdiction over passport, visa, and intelligence matters made such accusations baseless.

Kumar further charged that the BJP has a history riddled with espionage embarrassments and lashed out over BJP's efforts to scapegoat Kerala for Malhotra's attendance at a tourism event. He emphasized the need for accountability at the national level over repeated intelligence failures, not political vendettas.

(With inputs from agencies.)