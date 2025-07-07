Kerala Protests Ignite Over Health Minister's Controversy

In Kerala, tensions are rising as BJP workers and Congress activists demand the resignation of Health Minister Veena George over alleged negligence in the health sector. Protests erupted across various districts, where demonstrators clashed with police while attempting to breach barricades.

The controversy stems from a recent incident at Kottayam Medical College, where the collapse of a building led to the death of a woman, Bindu, and left three others injured. Both the BJP and Congress have intensified their demands for George's resignation, labeling the incident as 'tantamount to murder'.

Government ministers have countered these protests, dismissing the accusations as politically motivated. Despite this, the fervor of the protests continues to grow, with leaders like K Surendran vowing to sustain the pressure until actions are taken against the perceived lapses in the public health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)