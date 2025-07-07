Left Menu

Trump Administration Ends Deportation Protections for Thousands

The Trump administration plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans, effective September 6. This decision will remove legal safeguards for migrants who have lived in the U.S. since 1999, stirring concerns from Democrats and advocates about potential dangers and economic impacts.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is set to terminate deportation protections for thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans residing in the United States, aligning with President Donald Trump's broader immigration policy objectives, according to government notices released on Monday.

The decision, effective September 6, targets the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of approximately 72,000 Hondurans and 4,000 Nicaraguans, a status they have held since 1999. The administration claims that TPS protections have been overly extended and no longer warranted.

Critics, including Democrats and immigrant advocates, argue this move could lead to unsafe returns for migrants and disrupt the labor market, where their contributions are significant. Although prior attempts to end TPS were thwarted by federal courts, the administration remains determined to scale back immigrant protections.

