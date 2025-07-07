Netanyahu and Trump Aim for Middle East Breakthrough Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting U.S. President Donald Trump for discussions about a potential Gaza ceasefire and broader Middle East peace efforts. The talks coincide with ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar. Both leaders explore opportunities to normalize regional diplomatic ties, including with Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The talks come as part of wider efforts to broker a U.S.-mediated ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, facilitated by ongoing indirect negotiations held in Qatar.
Trump, alongside his top officials, seeks to capitalize on the power shifts in the region, particularly given Iran's weakened position following recent conflicts. Netanyahu's visit marks his third since Trump's return to office, focusing on both the Gaza ceasefire and expanding diplomatic ties with neighboring countries like Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.
The pair will dine privately, deviating from standard formal talks in the Oval Office. Netanyahu aims to express gratitude for U.S. support in the conflict, while negotiations in Doha continue with positive initial atmospheres needing further deliberation on humanitarian aid. Despite opposition from some Israeli hardliners, public war fatigue pushes for ceasefire agreement acceleration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
