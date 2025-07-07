Trump Backs Bolsonaro Amid Brazilian Trial Turmoil

In a recent social media outburst, U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support behind Jair Bolsonaro, labeling the trial against the former Brazilian president a 'witch hunt.' Trump's statement is reminiscent of language he has historically used to criticize his own political adversaries.

Bolsonaro, who shares a history of amicable relations with Trump during their respective tenures, is embroiled in a legal case in Brazil. He faces charges of conspiring to prevent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency in January 2023. Trump advocated for Bolsonaro by suggesting that the only trial should be one of electoral nature, urging, 'LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!'

The Brazilian Supreme Court has taken up the case implicating Bolsonaro and others, including military officials, in coup plotting. While Bolsonaro has admitted to engaging in discussions on reversing electoral results, he has renounced any attempts at an actual government takeover. The situation in Brazil has sparked significant political unrest, following investigative findings of riots by Bolsonaro supporters.