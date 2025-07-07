Trump's Trade Tariff Tactic Targets Asian Allies

In a significant trade policy move, President Donald Trump on Monday enacted a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea, citing ongoing trade imbalances with these key Asian allies.

The announcement was made through letters posted on Trump's preferred social media platform, Truth Social, addressed to the leadership of both countries. He cautioned against retaliatory measures, threatening further tariff hikes that could adversely affect critical industries such as automotive and electronics.

In the letters addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Trump stated, "If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge."

