Netanyahu Meets Trump Amid Key Gaza Ceasefire and Iran Negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, focusing on a potential U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. This takes place against the backdrop of recent U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Arriving in Washington, Netanyahu will engage with Trump's Middle East envoy and the Secretary of State, seeking to capitalize on recent military actions and advance negotiations with Hamas. Trump's strategic engagement aims for a breakthrough in the prolonged Gaza conflict.

As Qatar-mediated talks proceed, humanitarian concerns remain a core issue, with phased hostages release and military withdrawals under consideration. Meanwhile, both U.S. and Israeli sides aim to leverage recent developments for broader regional stability, amidst domestic political strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)