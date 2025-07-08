Left Menu

Protests Erupt Across Kenya in Memory of Saba Saba Anniversary

Kenyan protests commemorating the Saba Saba anniversary turned deadly, with 11 confirmed deaths. The protests were fueled by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody. As police deployed heavily to control the protests, they clashed with demonstrators in various towns, including Nairobi and Nakuru.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenyan police fired shots to disperse demonstrators in Nairobi as they marked the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies, known as Saba Saba, on Monday. Authorities report that 11 people were killed nationwide amid mounting anti-government protests.

The recent death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody has intensified public outrage, drawing hundreds to the streets. In the Nairobi suburb of Kangemi, a Reuters reporter witnessed police firing at advancing protesters, with one man reportedly left with severe injuries.

The unrest has seen injuries and fatalities, with Eagle Nursing Home admitting six patients and reporting two deaths from gunshot wounds. Police have confirmed 11 fatalities nationwide, admitting 52 officers have also been injured during the protests. As law enforcers intensify their presence in Nairobi, tensions continue to rise.

