Trump and Netanyahu Seek Gaza Breakthrough amid Tense Talks
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for discussions on a potential U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire. High-stakes talks focus on a truce with Hamas and prospects for a broader Middle East peace deal amid ongoing hostilities and regional tensions.
President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for crucial discussions regarding the ongoing Gaza conflict. The meeting aimed to advance indirect negotiations with Hamas for a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. This high-profile visit followed Trump's optimistic prediction about reaching an agreement soon.
Netanyahu, arriving from an embattled Israel, aimed to thank Trump for recent U.S. air strikes on Iranian sites in support of Israeli positions. Meanwhile, talks continued in Qatar, with Israel seeking a deal that could potentially normalize ties with other Middle Eastern neighbors, including Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
As indirect negotiations progressed under U.S. mediation, major hurdles remain, particularly over humanitarian aid access to Gaza as the war-weary region awaits outcomes. Despite opposition within Netanyahu's coalition, a ceasefire could be backed if conditions are favorable. The situation in Gaza remains dire as displaced residents hold on for news of relief.
