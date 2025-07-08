Left Menu

Trump and Netanyahu Seek Gaza Breakthrough amid Tense Talks

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for discussions on a potential U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire. High-stakes talks focus on a truce with Hamas and prospects for a broader Middle East peace deal amid ongoing hostilities and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 04:37 IST
Trump and Netanyahu Seek Gaza Breakthrough amid Tense Talks
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for crucial discussions regarding the ongoing Gaza conflict. The meeting aimed to advance indirect negotiations with Hamas for a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. This high-profile visit followed Trump's optimistic prediction about reaching an agreement soon.

Netanyahu, arriving from an embattled Israel, aimed to thank Trump for recent U.S. air strikes on Iranian sites in support of Israeli positions. Meanwhile, talks continued in Qatar, with Israel seeking a deal that could potentially normalize ties with other Middle Eastern neighbors, including Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

As indirect negotiations progressed under U.S. mediation, major hurdles remain, particularly over humanitarian aid access to Gaza as the war-weary region awaits outcomes. Despite opposition within Netanyahu's coalition, a ceasefire could be backed if conditions are favorable. The situation in Gaza remains dire as displaced residents hold on for news of relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025