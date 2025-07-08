Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his willingness to lift sanctions on Iran when the time is right. This declaration came during a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump alluded to a fresh strategy, comparing the situation with Iran to a recent adjustment of U.S. sanctions on Syria. The removal of these restrictions aimed to aid Syria's development, a model Trump hopes can eventually apply to Iran.

Emphasizing the U.S. position, Trump expressed a desire to see Iran rebuild peacefully. He criticized Iran's past hostile rhetoric towards America and Israel, indicating a potential shift if such attitudes change.

(With inputs from agencies.)