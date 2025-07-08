Left Menu

Thailand Pauses Casino Legislation Amid Political Turmoil

Thailand's cabinet has withdrawn a draft law for casinos, citing the need for public engagement and understanding. Political issues, including the suspension of Prime Minister Shinawatra, have left the government with a slim parliamentary majority, making the passage of the controversial bill risky.

Thailand's cabinet has decided to withdraw a draft law aimed at legalizing casinos and entertainment complexes, emphasizing the need for greater public engagement and understanding. This decision, announced on Tuesday, comes amid a backdrop of political instability that has left the government vulnerable in parliament.

The draft bill was initially intended to bolster Thailand's tourism sector by establishing a gaming industry. However, the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the recent departure of the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition have weakened government support, complicating the bill's future.

Gambling remains largely banned in Thailand, with few exceptions like the state-controlled lottery. Despite initial hopes for significant investment and increased tourism, public opinion and political opposition have presented substantial hurdles. Critics argue that the expansion of gambling could exacerbate existing social issues.

