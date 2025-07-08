Left Menu

Political Turmoil: YSRCP Leader's Home Vandalized Amid Accusations

YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused TDP supporters of vandalizing his home, causing severe damage. The attack allegedly followed his criticism of TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. Nallapureddy claimed bias from police and urged an investigation. YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack as a law and order breakdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy claimed that supporters of the ruling TDP vandalized his residence, causing extensive damage.

The former MLA alleged that the attack occurred after he criticized local TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. While Nallapureddy was away, an alleged mob linked to Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy ransacked his home, leaving windows shattered and possessions destroyed.

Condemning the violent episode, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to Prasanna Kumar Reddy, expressing concern over what he termed a shocking law and order failure, urging for a fair investigation into the incident.

