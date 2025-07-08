Political Turmoil: YSRCP Leader's Home Vandalized Amid Accusations
YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy accused TDP supporters of vandalizing his home, causing severe damage. The attack allegedly followed his criticism of TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. Nallapureddy claimed bias from police and urged an investigation. YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack as a law and order breakdown.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, YSRCP leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy claimed that supporters of the ruling TDP vandalized his residence, causing extensive damage.
The former MLA alleged that the attack occurred after he criticized local TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy. While Nallapureddy was away, an alleged mob linked to Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy ransacked his home, leaving windows shattered and possessions destroyed.
Condemning the violent episode, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to Prasanna Kumar Reddy, expressing concern over what he termed a shocking law and order failure, urging for a fair investigation into the incident.
ALSO READ
Gunfire Incident at Haryana Hotel Sparks Law and Order Debate
Masked Gunmen Attack Haryana Hotel, Spark Law and Order Concerns
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches Major Law and Order Overhaul
Outcry Over Safety in West Bengal Schools: Government's Law and Order Under Scrutiny
Calls for President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Law and Order Concerns