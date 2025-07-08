Left Menu

Kerala's Christian Youth Urged to Dive into Politics: A Vision for Vikasita Keralam

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) has encouraged Christian youth to engage in politics, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for youth-led governance. BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar supports this move, highlighting the need for visionary leaders in Kerala. The appeal was made during Youth Day on July 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:49 IST
The call for Christian youth in Kerala to enter mainstream politics received a warm welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who sees this as a step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth-led governance.

BJP's state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed support through social media, stating that the involvement of the younger generation in politics is vital for nation-building and aligns with the broader vision of 'Vikasita Keralam'—an advanced Kerala with inclusive development.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), in its circular for Youth Day, emphasized the importance of engaging politically to address societal issues, urging youth with leadership and critical skills to not distance themselves from political processes.

