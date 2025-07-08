Sorrow in Jodhpur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, has died at AIIMS Jodhpur after battling a critical illness, according to hospital authorities.

Despite comprehensive medical efforts, he could not be saved, and he passed away on 08 July 2025. Tributes will be held at his Mahaveer Nagar residence, with the funeral to follow at Kaga cremation ground near Nagauri gate in Jodhpur.

Prominent figures, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, have expressed their condolences to the grieving family.