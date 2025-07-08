Left Menu

Sorrow in Jodhpur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur. Despite the medical team's best efforts, he succumbed to illness. Tributes will be paid at his residence before the funeral at Kaga cremation ground. Rajasthan officials have extended their condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:59 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father, Daulal Vaishnaw, has died at AIIMS Jodhpur after battling a critical illness, according to hospital authorities.

Despite comprehensive medical efforts, he could not be saved, and he passed away on 08 July 2025. Tributes will be held at his Mahaveer Nagar residence, with the funeral to follow at Kaga cremation ground near Nagauri gate in Jodhpur.

Prominent figures, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, have expressed their condolences to the grieving family.

