Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Bleak Race Against Time for Ceasefire

A deadly attack claimed the lives of five Israeli soldiers in Gaza, intensifying pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his ceasefire discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The escalating violence has resulted in 18 Palestinian deaths from Israeli strikes, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and stretching Gaza's healthcare system to its limits.

Both nations are urged to finalize a ceasefire agreement to pause hostilities, deliver aid, and negotiate the release of hostages, even as the conflict's devastating toll mounts on all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)