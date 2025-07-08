Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Bleak Race Against Time for Ceasefire
Five Israeli soldiers were killed in a Gaza attack, raising pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu as he meets President Trump to discuss a ceasefire. While negotiations continue, the conflict's toll on human lives grows. Israeli strikes killed 18 Palestinians, stressing Gaza's health system, as diplomatic efforts intensify.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:33 IST
A deadly attack claimed the lives of five Israeli soldiers in Gaza, intensifying pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his ceasefire discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The escalating violence has resulted in 18 Palestinian deaths from Israeli strikes, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and stretching Gaza's healthcare system to its limits.
Both nations are urged to finalize a ceasefire agreement to pause hostilities, deliver aid, and negotiate the release of hostages, even as the conflict's devastating toll mounts on all involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abduction in the Andes: Soldiers Seized by FARC Dissidents
Oil Price Surge Shakes Stock Markets Amid Middle East Conflict
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Strikes Heighten Iran-Israel Conflict
Samajwadi Party Expels Three MLAs Over Ideological Conflicts
Escalating Tensions: US Strikes Spark Middle East Conflict Concerns