Detention Order Causes Tremors Within Turkish Opposition

Amid ongoing investigations into the internal elections of the Republic People's Party (CHP), a Turkish prosecutor has issued a detention order for the party's Istanbul provincial head, Ozgur Celik. This move is reportedly part of a broader examination of the CHP's electoral processes.

The broadcaster Haberturk disclosed the development on Tuesday, highlighting the potential political reverberations across Turkey. As the leading figure in Istanbul, Celik's detainment could have significant implications for the main opposition party.

Authorities are set to question Celik, with police operations underway to ensure his compliance with the order. The situation presents a critical moment for the CHP as it navigates these legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)