Opposition Protests Over Legislative Vacancy: Democratic Norms Under Scrutiny

Opposition parties expressed their discontent on Tuesday at the Vidhan Bhavan steps, protesting the delay in appointing a Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly.

Congress legislature leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the existing vacancy, calling it contrary to legislative traditions and democratic principles. The post has been unoccupied since November 2024, post-elections.

The protest coincided with Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai's visit to the legislative complex, highlighting the urgency of the issue, with many focusing on the democratic implications.

