Strengthening Ties: Vietnam-India's Strategic Diplomacy
Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Dr Nguyen Thanh Hai, met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss enhancing bilateral relations, especially in diverse sectors. This dialogue is part of efforts to boost economic collaboration, with invitations extended to join the Bengal Global Business Summit for investment opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:49 IST
In a move to bolster bilateral ties, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Dr Nguyen Thanh Hai, engaged in a strategic dialogue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.
The focus was on strengthening relations across various sectors beyond business, with key figures present to support the initiative, including West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.
Invitations were extended to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit, highlighting West Bengal's investment-friendly environment and prospects for enhanced economic collaboration.
