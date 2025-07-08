Strengthening Ties: Vietnam-India's Strategic Diplomacy

In a move to bolster bilateral ties, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Dr Nguyen Thanh Hai, engaged in a strategic dialogue with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat.

The focus was on strengthening relations across various sectors beyond business, with key figures present to support the initiative, including West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Invitations were extended to Vietnam to participate in the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit, highlighting West Bengal's investment-friendly environment and prospects for enhanced economic collaboration.