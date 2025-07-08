Left Menu

Conviction Highlights Russian Ties to London Arson

Three men were found guilty in London for an arson attack, said to be orchestrated by Russia's Wagner group, targeting Ukraine-linked businesses. The incident marks one of several malign activities linked to Moscow. The Kremlin denies involvement, though British authorities claim increasing Russian proxy operations in the UK.

Updated: 08-07-2025 18:38 IST
In a significant conviction, three men have been found guilty of arson in London, linked to Russia's Wagner group. The attack targeted Ukraine-associated businesses, with ringleader Dylan Earl already admitting to aggravated arson over the 2024 fire.

Earl's conviction under the National Security Act marks him as the first person charged under this law. He and co-defendant Jake Reeves were part of a conspiracy involving plans to kidnap a critic of President Vladimir Putin, escalating the tension between Moscow and London.

The British government asserts these convictions showcase Russia's proxy operations in the UK, despite Kremlin denials. Russian groups have increasingly relied on financially or ideologically motivated individuals for operations, as highlighted by British counterterrorism police.

