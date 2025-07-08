Cautious Optimism: Peace Talks Progress Between Israel and Hamas in Qatar
Israeli and Hamas delegates are engaging in peace talks in Qatar aimed at resolving ongoing conflict and securing the release of hostages. Despite challenges, negotiations have made progress, with phased hostages release and troop withdrawal under discussion. However, achieving a ceasefire remains complex amid differing demands and humanitarian issues.
In a significant development, Israeli and Hamas delegations are currently in Qatar to engage in peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict and securing the release of hostages. According to Israeli officials, while progress is being made, it could take more than a few days to reach an agreement.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's recent hopes pinned on a new proposal, the discussions have garnered international attention. Qatari and Egyptian mediators are still working on establishing a framework for peace, even as both parties continue conversations in Doha—a promising sign according to local spokespeople.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will join the talks in Qatar this week, as the proposal currently on the table includes a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza. Progress in humanitarian aid discussions and Israel's security concerns highlight the complexities of achieving a final ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.