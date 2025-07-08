Trump's Frustration with Putin Mounts: More Sanctions Possible

In a recent meeting with cabinet officials at the White House, President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump is considering imposing additional sanctions on Moscow as the death toll in Russia's war with Ukraine continues to rise, reflecting his deepening frustration with the situation.

Trump criticized Putin, highlighting the substantial amount of misinformation and difficulties presented by the Russian leader amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The President's comments underscore the mounting tension between the United States and Russia over the crisis.

As the conflict persists, Trump's potential move to impose more sanctions indicates a hardening stance against Putin's actions, with the aim of addressing the humanitarian toll and political instability resulting from the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)