Left Menu

BJP's J P Nadda to Rally Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

BJP president J P Nadda will visit disaster-struck areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district to assess damage and support relief efforts. Accompanied by state leaders, his visit follows devastating rains resulting in cloudbursts, floods, and landslides, leaving numerous casualties and extensive property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:35 IST
BJP's J P Nadda to Rally Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh following recent natural calamities. According to Rajiv Bindal, the state unit chief, Nadda is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Nadda will assess the severely affected areas of Thunag, Nachan, and Karsog subdivisions, accompanied by Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, and other prominent BJP leaders.

The region suffered over 30 hours of torrential rain, leading to multiple cloudbursts, floods, and landslides. With 14 bodies recovered and 28 people missing, the disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025