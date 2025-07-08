BJP's J P Nadda to Rally Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh
BJP president J P Nadda will visit disaster-struck areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district to assess damage and support relief efforts. Accompanied by state leaders, his visit follows devastating rains resulting in cloudbursts, floods, and landslides, leaving numerous casualties and extensive property damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh following recent natural calamities. According to Rajiv Bindal, the state unit chief, Nadda is expected to arrive on Wednesday.
Nadda will assess the severely affected areas of Thunag, Nachan, and Karsog subdivisions, accompanied by Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, and other prominent BJP leaders.
The region suffered over 30 hours of torrential rain, leading to multiple cloudbursts, floods, and landslides. With 14 bodies recovered and 28 people missing, the disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourist Advisory: Landslides Block Badrinath Highway Amid Helicopter Crash Tragedy
Balasore Floods: Relief and Rescue Efforts in Full Swing
Landslides Disrupt Key Highway Link Between Sikkim and West Bengal
Monsoon Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Northern India
Catastrophic Cloudburst Strikes Kullu: Emergency Operations Underway