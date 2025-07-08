BJP's J P Nadda to Rally Support for Disaster-Stricken Himachal Pradesh

BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is scheduled to visit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh following recent natural calamities. According to Rajiv Bindal, the state unit chief, Nadda is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Nadda will assess the severely affected areas of Thunag, Nachan, and Karsog subdivisions, accompanied by Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition, and other prominent BJP leaders.

The region suffered over 30 hours of torrential rain, leading to multiple cloudbursts, floods, and landslides. With 14 bodies recovered and 28 people missing, the disaster has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.