Hope for Peace: Azerbaijan and Armenia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed optimism about an imminent peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a recent White House meeting.

He suggested that such a development would highlight the foreign policy accomplishments of President Donald Trump's administration, although he did not elaborate on any specifics of the potential deal.

This statement was made amid discussions at a U.S. Cabinet meeting, hinting at progress in international diplomacy efforts under Trump.

