Hope for Peace: Azerbaijan and Armenia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about achieving a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon, though he provided no specific details. The announcement was made during a U.S. Cabinet meeting led by President Donald Trump, hinting at potential foreign policy achievements under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:19 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed optimism about an imminent peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a recent White House meeting.

He suggested that such a development would highlight the foreign policy accomplishments of President Donald Trump's administration, although he did not elaborate on any specifics of the potential deal.

This statement was made amid discussions at a U.S. Cabinet meeting, hinting at progress in international diplomacy efforts under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

