Strengthening Skies: Pakistan-China Air Force Partnership

Lt General Wang Gang of China's PLAAF met with Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, operational synergy, and airpower capabilities. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening ties based on strategic convergence and shared aspirations for regional stability.

Updated: 09-07-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chief of Staff of China's PLA Air Force, Lt General Wang Gang, has engaged in key discussions with Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, in Islamabad. The high-level meeting outlined mutual interests and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on airpower and operational synergy.

The dialogue highlighted the regional security dynamics with Gang acknowledging the cutting-edge capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force. On the same note, Sidhu emphasized the historic ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, underlining a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

Moving forward, the meeting reaffirmed the strong bond between the two air forces, with pledges to enhance collaboration in training and technology. Lt General Gang's visit, accompanied by a high-level defense delegation, underscores an enduring friendship rooted in strategic vision and mutual trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

