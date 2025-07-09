Trump's Tariff Tension: U.S. vs. BRICS

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday plans to impose a 10% tariff on imports from BRICS countries, escalating tensions. The move drew immediate complaints from Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has criticized U.S. military and trade policies.

BRICS, which now includes members like Iran and Indonesia along with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, held its recent summit in Rio de Janeiro. There, leaders indirectly criticized U.S. policies. Lula, after hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit, declared that the world does not want a controlling force like an emperor, referring to Trump's threats.

Trump justified the tariff as a response to alleged BRICS plans to undermine the U.S. dollar's dominance as a reserve currency. He stated that losing this status would be catastrophic for the U.S., equating it to a major war loss. As of now, no timeline for the tariff's implementation is set, and it may depend on BRICS countries' anti-American actions rather than rhetoric.