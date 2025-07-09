Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tension: U.S. vs. BRICS

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a forthcoming 10% tariff on imports from BRICS countries, provoking criticism from Brazil's President Lula. The tariff aims to counter BRICS, which Trump alleges was formed to undermine the U.S. dollar. The timeline for its implementation remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:29 IST
Trump's Tariff Tension: U.S. vs. BRICS
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday plans to impose a 10% tariff on imports from BRICS countries, escalating tensions. The move drew immediate complaints from Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has criticized U.S. military and trade policies.

BRICS, which now includes members like Iran and Indonesia along with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, held its recent summit in Rio de Janeiro. There, leaders indirectly criticized U.S. policies. Lula, after hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit, declared that the world does not want a controlling force like an emperor, referring to Trump's threats.

Trump justified the tariff as a response to alleged BRICS plans to undermine the U.S. dollar's dominance as a reserve currency. He stated that losing this status would be catastrophic for the U.S., equating it to a major war loss. As of now, no timeline for the tariff's implementation is set, and it may depend on BRICS countries' anti-American actions rather than rhetoric.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025