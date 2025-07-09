PM Modi Strengthens India-Brazil Ties at BRICS Summit Before Heading to Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Brazil on Tuesday after participating in the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro. The summit provided a platform for Modi to engage in pivotal discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing primarily on trade diversification and collaborative efforts against terrorism.

Modi, who is on an extensive five-nation tour, marked Brazil as his fourth stop before departing for Namibia. In Brasilia, the Indian Prime Minister engaged in what his office described as 'productive talks' with President Lula, tackling topics such as clean energy, sustainable development, and strategies to combat climate change.

Furthermore, the discussions extended to enhancing cooperation in defense, agriculture, and innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors. As a testament to the strengthened India-Brazil relationship, Modi was bestowed Brazil's highest civilian honor, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, recognizing his contributions to bilateral ties.