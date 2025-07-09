Trump and Netanyahu Push for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Tense Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump held crucial meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aiming to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. As tensions rise, negotiators have reportedly narrowed their issues, potentially reaching an agreement soon. The conflict intensified following a deadly Hamas attack and Israel's ongoing military response.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in vital discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, focusing on securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The meeting at the White House marked their second interaction in as many days amid escalating tensions in the region.
Netanyahu's visit included separate meetings with key U.S. political figures, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Despite ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Netanyahu expressed hope for a ceasefire, stating that negotiators are diligently working towards an agreement.
Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, revealed that the number of unresolved issues between Israel and Hamas has reduced, raising hopes for a potential ceasefire. This conflict, which began with a violent Hamas assault in October 2023, continues to witness heavy casualties and humanitarian crises, further complicating negotiations.
