Trump and Netanyahu Push for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Tense Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in vital discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, focusing on securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The meeting at the White House marked their second interaction in as many days amid escalating tensions in the region.

Netanyahu's visit included separate meetings with key U.S. political figures, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Despite ongoing conflict in the Palestinian enclave, Netanyahu expressed hope for a ceasefire, stating that negotiators are diligently working towards an agreement.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, revealed that the number of unresolved issues between Israel and Hamas has reduced, raising hopes for a potential ceasefire. This conflict, which began with a violent Hamas assault in October 2023, continues to witness heavy casualties and humanitarian crises, further complicating negotiations.