Trump and Netanyahu's Strategic Dance: Gaza Deal on the Horizon?

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump met again with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking their second meeting within two days to address the ongoing Gaza conflict. Trump's Middle East envoy expressed hope that Israel and Hamas are nearing a ceasefire agreement. The discussions, however, concluded without immediate outcomes as Netanyahu departed after the hour-long meeting at the Oval Office.

Netanyahu's busy schedule included meetings with Vice President JD Vance and key Congressional leaders. While speaking to reporters, he confirmed progress toward resolving the issue, although the military campaign in Gaza is far from over. Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, noted that remaining obstacles in the peace talks have been reduced significantly.

Reports of indirect negotiations were bolstered by Qatar's involvement, demonstrating substantial diplomatic efforts. As of now, the impact of the conflict remains devastating, with high casualty figures on both sides. President Trump has remained a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, blaming Israeli prosecutors for their legal actions against him.