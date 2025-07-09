Left Menu

Strategic Sea Tensions: Philippines' Defense Chief Criticizes China's Expansion

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro criticizes China's strategic actions in the region as independent of American influence, noting concerns over China's South China Sea expansionism. Despite tensions, conflict remains unlikely. The Philippines challenges Beijing's claims, contrasting with other regional actors' subdued approaches.

Updated: 09-07-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 07:28 IST
Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has emphasized that China's strategic planning within the region proceeds without regard to American leadership influence, following its own agenda.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Teodoro clarified that the likelihood of war remains low, despite China's ongoing expansionist maneuvers influenced by its leadership's own designs.

Highlighting China's expansive claims via the nine-dash line as a key security issue, Teodoro expressed concerns that diverge from neighboring countries like Malaysia, setting the Philippines apart as a vocal challenger to China's South China Sea ambitions.

