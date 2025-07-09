Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has emphasized that China's strategic planning within the region proceeds without regard to American leadership influence, following its own agenda.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore, Teodoro clarified that the likelihood of war remains low, despite China's ongoing expansionist maneuvers influenced by its leadership's own designs.

Highlighting China's expansive claims via the nine-dash line as a key security issue, Teodoro expressed concerns that diverge from neighboring countries like Malaysia, setting the Philippines apart as a vocal challenger to China's South China Sea ambitions.