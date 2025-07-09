EU and U.S. Near Trade Deal with Higher Tariffs
European Union negotiators are close to finalizing a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially resulting in higher tariffs than those applied to the UK. The temporary framework suggests a 10% 'reciprocal' tariff while negotiations proceed.
European Union negotiators are nearing the completion of a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times. The potential deal would establish tariffs higher than those applied to the UK.
Brussels is reportedly prepared to approve a temporary 'framework' agreement with a focus on 'reciprocal' tariffs set at 10%, as the discussions continue.
While the Financial Times has made the claims, Reuters has not independently verified the report.
