EU and U.S. Near Trade Deal with Higher Tariffs

European Union negotiators are nearing the completion of a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times. The potential deal would establish tariffs higher than those applied to the UK.

Brussels is reportedly prepared to approve a temporary 'framework' agreement with a focus on 'reciprocal' tariffs set at 10%, as the discussions continue.

While the Financial Times has made the claims, Reuters has not independently verified the report.