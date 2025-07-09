Left Menu

EU and U.S. Near Trade Deal with Higher Tariffs

European Union negotiators are close to finalizing a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially resulting in higher tariffs than those applied to the UK. The temporary framework suggests a 10% 'reciprocal' tariff while negotiations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:42 IST
EU and U.S. Near Trade Deal with Higher Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Union negotiators are nearing the completion of a trade agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times. The potential deal would establish tariffs higher than those applied to the UK.

Brussels is reportedly prepared to approve a temporary 'framework' agreement with a focus on 'reciprocal' tariffs set at 10%, as the discussions continue.

While the Financial Times has made the claims, Reuters has not independently verified the report.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025