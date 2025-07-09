Strengthening International Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Namibia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Namibia, marking the third Prime Ministerial visit from India. Key events include bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address to Namibia's Parliament, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between both nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Namibia on Wednesday, concluding his extensive five-nation tour. This visit marks his first to the country and the third overall by an Indian Prime Minister.
Modi's itinerary, set by a formal invitation from Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, includes pivotal bilateral talks aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two nations.
During his stay, Modi plans to pay homage to Namibia's Founding Father, Dr. Sam Nujoma, while also addressing the Namibian Parliament, highlighting the historical ties India shares with Namibia.
