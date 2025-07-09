Left Menu

Strengthening International Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Namibia, marking the third Prime Ministerial visit from India. Key events include bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and an address to Namibia's Parliament, underscoring the deep-rooted ties between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 09-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 10:24 IST
Strengthening International Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Namibia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Namibia on Wednesday, concluding his extensive five-nation tour. This visit marks his first to the country and the third overall by an Indian Prime Minister.

Modi's itinerary, set by a formal invitation from Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, includes pivotal bilateral talks aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two nations.

During his stay, Modi plans to pay homage to Namibia's Founding Father, Dr. Sam Nujoma, while also addressing the Namibian Parliament, highlighting the historical ties India shares with Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025