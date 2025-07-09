Kenya's Youth-Led Protests: A Cry for Change

In Kenya, streets have become the battleground for protesters demanding change from President William Ruto's administration. Facing police batons, tear gas, and even bullets, demonstrators call out 'Ruto wantam,' signaling a one-term presidency in the face of escalating public discontent.

President Ruto, elected on promises to protect the poor and combat police violence, finds himself embroiled in controversy over worsening economic conditions, corruption, and persistent police brutality. As the drums of the 2027 elections begin to beat, political analysts suggest he must deliver on economic promises and adopt a conciliatory approach to win over the younger, educated populace.

The protests have taken a toll on investor confidence and have spotlighted the contrasts between generations. The so-called 'Gen Z' lack memories of Kenya's authoritarian past yet demand better economic opportunities unseen in previous administrations. Ruto's response to this youthful dissent could shape his political future as he navigates the storm of public dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)