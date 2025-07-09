Left Menu

Thailand's Path to Reconciliation: Political Amnesty Bills Unveiled

Thailand’s parliament is deliberating on draft bills that propose amnesty for thousands charged with crimes related to political demonstrations over two decades. The focus is on reconciliation amid political instability. These bills exclude royal insult and corruption crimes from amnesty eligibility, addressing the persistent political conflict in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:40 IST
Thailand's parliament convened on Wednesday to discuss draft bills aimed at granting amnesty to thousands accused of crimes stemming from mass demonstrations over two decades of political unrest.

Five bills, introduced by political parties and civil organizations, target political cases since 2005, a period marked by coups and political turmoil. The ruling government, led by Pheu Thai and retaining power by a slim majority after the Prime Minister's suspension, has placed amnesty as a legislative priority.

Previous amnesty attempts faced backlash and led to protests. The new bills propose forming a committee to define eligible cases. Over 5,000 individuals face charges, but amnesty will not cover royal insult and corruption. The People's Party's draft urges exclusions for severe offenses like murder and insurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

