Tensions Rise as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Chittoor: Security Tightened Amid Arrests and Restrictions

Security measures have intensified in anticipation of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's upcoming visit to Bangarupalem mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday. According to police officials, the visit includes a meeting with local mango farmers to address their grievances.

Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai and Chittoor district Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu have confirmed that the gathering has been restricted to 500 farmers, with stringent entry protocols enforced. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2 pm under tight security measures.

The precautions follow Reddy's previous visit to Rentapalla village, which saw fatalities involving his convoy. Police have implemented drone and CCTV surveillance, alongside special checks, warning that any violations could lead to legal action. Despite warnings, YSRCP aims to mobilize up to 25,000 attendees, raising tensions as party leaders face detentions, with police conducting rigorous checks.

