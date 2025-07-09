Left Menu

Tensions Rise as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Chittoor: Security Tightened Amid Arrests and Restrictions

Security has been heightened ahead of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Chittoor's Bangarupalem mandal. Strict entry guidelines are in place following prior incidents during his visits. Police have issued notices to hundreds, and several YSRCP leaders face detention, raising tensions before the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:42 IST
Tensions Rise as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Chittoor: Security Tightened Amid Arrests and Restrictions
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have intensified in anticipation of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's upcoming visit to Bangarupalem mandal in Chittoor district on Wednesday. According to police officials, the visit includes a meeting with local mango farmers to address their grievances.

Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai and Chittoor district Superintendent of Police VN Manikanta Chandolu have confirmed that the gathering has been restricted to 500 farmers, with stringent entry protocols enforced. The event is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2 pm under tight security measures.

The precautions follow Reddy's previous visit to Rentapalla village, which saw fatalities involving his convoy. Police have implemented drone and CCTV surveillance, alongside special checks, warning that any violations could lead to legal action. Despite warnings, YSRCP aims to mobilize up to 25,000 attendees, raising tensions as party leaders face detentions, with police conducting rigorous checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025