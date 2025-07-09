Trade Unions Unite Against Unemployment and Inequality in India

A nationwide strike spearheaded by 10 central trade unions and supported by over 25 crore workers and farmers underscores growing unrest against the Modi government's perceived anti-worker and anti-farmer policies. Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, implores the government to address pressing issues such as job vacancies and economic instability.

Surjewala highlights the critical state of employment in India, citing over 30 lakh unfilled job positions across various government sectors, including the armed forces, railways, and police forces. With unemployment at a 45-year peak of 7.5%, he criticizes the government's inaction in addressing this crisis, as trade unions strive to gain Prime Minister Modi's attention.

The Congress leader also points to increasing wealth inequality and diminished worker rights under schemes like MGNREGA. As India's economic indicators plummet, Surjewala warns of a deepening structural crisis that jeopardizes the livelihoods of millions, urging immediate government intervention to alleviate the growing economic distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)