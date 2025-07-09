Moscow's Response: Navigating U.S. Criticism

Moscow has maintained a poised demeanor in response to recent criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin stated it remains 'calm' despite Trump's comments, expressing a continued commitment to mending the strained relationship between the two nations.

Trump's criticism stems from accusations that President Putin has not taken U.S. peace efforts in Ukraine into account. The U.S. president suggested that these efforts are not taken seriously by the Russian leader.

Furthermore, President Trump has indicated that the United States will persist in its support for Kyiv, signaling a continued strong stance in backing Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)